Naill McDonnell to Leave Classic Collection Holidays

Niall McDonnell has announced that he is leaving his position as Head of Sales Ireland with Classic Collection Holidays. It’s another sad day for the Irish travel industry as Niall is a very popular figure with colleagues all over the country.

It’s become a cliche to say that these are unprecedentedly difficult times, but when we hear news like this it brings home the catastrophic nature of this crisis on our industry.

Here at ITTN we want to wish Niall every future success as he embarks on the next chapter of his career.

ITTN’s managing director, Sharon Jordan, said: “From a personal standpoint I have always had the greatest of admiration for Niall. He was the first person to give me a job in this industry; in fact, he was instrumental in shaping my career and has always been at the end of a phone or available for a chat if I needed one. Niall will be an absolute credit to the next company that manages to secure him as part of their team and I wish him all the best.”