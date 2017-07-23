News

Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Naples is a charming resort city on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s Paradise Coast. Visitors luxuriate in the area’s stylish atmosphere, which includes beautiful downtown pedestrian walks with shops, art galleries and restaurants and row after row of palatial homes surrounded by tropical landscaping.

The area is famous for its beautiful white sand beaches, golf courses, fishing, boating, water sports, arts and culture, and spectacular sunsets. Visitors in the slower season from May through December often enjoy significant savings on hotel room rates, while still enjoying the elegant ambiance and charm of this beautiful coastal city.

Swamp Buggy time

Swamp Buggy time

Naples is growing in popularity with families and as a romantic retreat for younger couples. Long known as an upscale retreat for retirees, the area has evolved to appeal to a wider, more diverse and younger audience with its vibrant downtown café scene and exhilarating outdoor adventure activities.

-Third St. South Dining

Third Street South dining

Life’s a Beach

The splendour of Naples begins with its powdery white sand beaches, which extend from the recreational settings of the parks and public access beaches near downtown Naples to the more secluded seaside havens to the north. Naples’ beaches are regarded among the finest in the world, and offer visitors a tranquil and beautiful escape from everyday life.

Sunset on Lake Trafford.

Sunset on Lake Trafford

Accommodation

From life at the top to accommodations for the budget-minded, Naples has an excellent array of hotels, motels and resorts. Directly on the beach you will find the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, Edgewater Beach Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Vanderbilt Beach Resort, and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. Naples Grande Beach Resort is connected to the beach via a boardwalk over picturesque Clam Pass.

Other hotels and resorts in the area include Naples Bay Resort & Marina, the Bellasera Hotel, and the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort Naples. Newly renovated properties include Naples Grande Beach Resort, Edgewater Beach Hotel, Bayfront Inn 5th Avenue, the Inn of Naples, the Lemon Tree Inn, the Inn on Fifth, the Red Roof Inn and the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. Notably, the Inn on Fifth in the centre of downtown Naples has recently expanded with a new luxury wing of 32 club-level suites across the street from the main hotel, which also underwent an extensive renovation.

Numerous medium-priced chain hotels and boutique hotels and motels provide a wealth of options for the budget minded – all within minutes of the area’s many public beaches and shopping.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

1-IMG_2915

Aer Lingus to Launch Dublin-Miami on 1st September

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
WH Veranda Suite-XL

Silversea Luxury Seven-Day Cruise in Northern Europe

Michael FloodJuly 25, 2017
Read More
Travel Deals

Great Value Travel Deals – 25th July 2017

Sarah SlatteryJuly 24, 2017
Read More
london gaa launch 13

CityJet becomes the Official Airline of London GAA

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Repro Free: Thursday 21st July, Dublin Airport: Aer Lingus welcomed a piece of Irish aviation history into its hangar at Dublin airport today as it received a Douglas DC-3 aircraft hailing from the 1940s and 50s and freshly painted in the Aer Lingus livery of that era. The DC-3 was the fifth aircraft type to be operated by Aer Lingus in 1940 and at that time was part of a fleet of just 5, while todays fleet now stands at 63 aircraft operating more than 100 routes to UK, Europe and North America. The DC-3 aircraft will feature in Bray Air Display and Foynes Air Show this weekend. Pictured are Aer Lingus cabin crew Sarah Jane Bennett and Christina Foley wearing the airlines 1940s uniform together. Picture Jason Clarke

Aer Lingus gets nostalgic about the DC 3

Michael FloodJuly 24, 2017
Read More
CAR Website

CAR Issues New Travel Agents Licence

Neil SteedmanJuly 24, 2017
Read More
Travelport Drive Me

Booking a Car Transfer Made Easy with Travelport Drive Me

Neil SteedmanJuly 23, 2017
Read More
IMG_0822

AirWaves from Royal Caribbean/Celebrity Cruises/Azamara Club Cruises

Michael FloodJuly 20, 2017
Read More
300th flight destination of Turkish Airlines is Phuket. (PRNewsfoto/Turkish Airlines)

Phuket, Thailand, is Turkish Airlines 300th Destination

Michael FloodJuly 19, 2017
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland