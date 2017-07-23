Naples on Florida’s Paradise Coast a Must Visit Destination

Naples is a charming resort city on the shores of the Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s Paradise Coast. Visitors luxuriate in the area’s stylish atmosphere, which includes beautiful downtown pedestrian walks with shops, art galleries and restaurants and row after row of palatial homes surrounded by tropical landscaping.

The area is famous for its beautiful white sand beaches, golf courses, fishing, boating, water sports, arts and culture, and spectacular sunsets. Visitors in the slower season from May through December often enjoy significant savings on hotel room rates, while still enjoying the elegant ambiance and charm of this beautiful coastal city.

Naples is growing in popularity with families and as a romantic retreat for younger couples. Long known as an upscale retreat for retirees, the area has evolved to appeal to a wider, more diverse and younger audience with its vibrant downtown café scene and exhilarating outdoor adventure activities.

Life’s a Beach

The splendour of Naples begins with its powdery white sand beaches, which extend from the recreational settings of the parks and public access beaches near downtown Naples to the more secluded seaside havens to the north. Naples’ beaches are regarded among the finest in the world, and offer visitors a tranquil and beautiful escape from everyday life.

Accommodation

From life at the top to accommodations for the budget-minded, Naples has an excellent array of hotels, motels and resorts. Directly on the beach you will find the Naples Beach Hotel & Golf Club, Edgewater Beach Hotel, the Ritz-Carlton Naples, Vanderbilt Beach Resort, and LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. Naples Grande Beach Resort is connected to the beach via a boardwalk over picturesque Clam Pass.

Other hotels and resorts in the area include Naples Bay Resort & Marina, the Bellasera Hotel, and the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort Naples. Newly renovated properties include Naples Grande Beach Resort, Edgewater Beach Hotel, Bayfront Inn 5th Avenue, the Inn of Naples, the Lemon Tree Inn, the Inn on Fifth, the Red Roof Inn and the LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort. Notably, the Inn on Fifth in the centre of downtown Naples has recently expanded with a new luxury wing of 32 club-level suites across the street from the main hotel, which also underwent an extensive renovation.

Numerous medium-priced chain hotels and boutique hotels and motels provide a wealth of options for the budget minded – all within minutes of the area’s many public beaches and shopping.