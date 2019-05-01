News

NASA and the 50th Anniversary of Apollo 11

With the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the Moon in July of this year as well as the return of human spaceflight on the Space Coast, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is expecting record visitation in 2019. In anticipation of the increased interest in space and to ensure the highest levels of service and amenities for guests, the visitor complex has a universe of new changes, enhancements, additions and improvements planned and currently underway, with a New Dine With An Astronaut Facility and a Reimagined Apollo/Saturn V Center.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

