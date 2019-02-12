News

NASA Kennedy Space Centre and Captain Jon McBride (USN) Rtd

NASA Kennedy Space Centre and Captain Jon McBride (USN) Rtd

The team from the NASA Kennedy Space Centre landed in Dublin to brief the trade and the media on the latest developments at this must see visit attraction during any visit to Florida. The highlight of the brief was the talk by veteran astronaut Captain Jon McBride (USN) Rtd, who began his NASA career with the space shuttle programme STS-1 Columbia. He launched with STS-41G for an eight-day mission to space, the pilot of the first crew of seven.

It was a privilege and an honour to listen to Jon McBride,whose roots are from Co.Donegal.He kept his audience in awe as he shared his life experiences.

During his naval service,McBride flew various military and civilian aircraft,logging more than 8,800 hours of flight time.In Southeast Asia where he flew 64 combat missions during the Vietnam conflict.

Ivan Beacom, Aer Lingus, and Bladhana Richardson, American Holidays, at the NASA event.

Each year guests from around the world experience their very own space adventure by exploring the exciting past, present and future of America’s space programme at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Built in 1967, today the visitor complex is one of Central Florida’s most popular tourist destinations.
Since 1995, when Delaware North began managing the visitor complex, every aspect of this 70-acre facility has been entirely redeveloped and enhanced. From Astronaut Training Experience Center®, Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, live astronaut encounters and larger-than-life 3D space films to live shows, hands-on activities and up close tours, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers guests an educational, entertaining and interactive space experience.

 

Kennedy Space Centre

With 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the Moon, as well as the return of human spaceflight on the Space Coast, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is expecting record visitation numbers this year. In anticipation of the increased interest in space, and to ensure the highest levels of service and amenities for guests, the visitor complex has a universe of brand new exhibits, enhancements, additions and improvements for visitors in 2019.

Tommie Wright  and Damien O’Grady from Kennedy Space Centre.

Dramatically displayed, the focal point of the Apollo/Saturn V Center is the majestic Saturn V moon rocket, one of only three remaining in the world. A new addition to the exhibit will be projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V, showing the iconic footage of the Moon landing on the type of rocket that enabled the journey.
At the entrance to the Lunar Theater, guests will be transported back to 1969 as they step into a period living room re-creation to experience what it was like to watch the Moon landing. A 1960s style bar, where patrons gathered to watch the historic event, will also be part of the revamped entrance.

Kenna Pell, Kennedy Space Centre.

Claire Doherty,Travel Department and Tony Lane,Visit USA Ireland.

 

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is a 45-minute drive from Orlando, Florida. Opening daily at 9am, the closing times varies by season. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 – 11.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Marymount Announced as Cork Airport’s 2019 Charity of the Year

Michael FloodFebruary 13, 2019
Read More

Irish Ferries Invests €4 Million in Ulysses Upgrade

Michael FloodFebruary 13, 2019
Read More

Qantas Appoints New Regional General Manager, Issues New Premier Titanium Mastercard

Neil SteedmanFebruary 13, 2019
Read More

Getting the Scoop for Ireland! Tourism Ireland in Italy

Michael FloodFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

WTM London 2018 Facilitates Record £3.4bn in Travel Industry Deals

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

No Credit Card? No Problem: Dollar Car Rental Makes It Easier to Rent with Debit Cards in the USA

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

ATTS Forms New Partnership with Incentive Connections

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

Silversea Offers Luxury Cruises with Bonus Offers

Michael FloodFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

Great Value Travel Deals – 12th February 2019

Neil SteedmanFebruary 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland