NASA Kennedy Space Centre and Captain Jon McBride (USN) Rtd

The team from the NASA Kennedy Space Centre landed in Dublin to brief the trade and the media on the latest developments at this must see visit attraction during any visit to Florida. The highlight of the brief was the talk by veteran astronaut Captain Jon McBride (USN) Rtd, who began his NASA career with the space shuttle programme STS-1 Columbia. He launched with STS-41G for an eight-day mission to space, the pilot of the first crew of seven.

It was a privilege and an honour to listen to Jon McBride,whose roots are from Co.Donegal.He kept his audience in awe as he shared his life experiences.

During his naval service,McBride flew various military and civilian aircraft,logging more than 8,800 hours of flight time.In Southeast Asia where he flew 64 combat missions during the Vietnam conflict.

Each year guests from around the world experience their very own space adventure by exploring the exciting past, present and future of America’s space programme at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Built in 1967, today the visitor complex is one of Central Florida’s most popular tourist destinations.

Since 1995, when Delaware North began managing the visitor complex, every aspect of this 70-acre facility has been entirely redeveloped and enhanced. From Astronaut Training Experience Center®, Heroes & Legends featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame®, Space Shuttle Atlantis®, live astronaut encounters and larger-than-life 3D space films to live shows, hands-on activities and up close tours, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex offers guests an educational, entertaining and interactive space experience.

With 2019 marking the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11’s historic mission to the Moon, as well as the return of human spaceflight on the Space Coast, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is expecting record visitation numbers this year. In anticipation of the increased interest in space, and to ensure the highest levels of service and amenities for guests, the visitor complex has a universe of brand new exhibits, enhancements, additions and improvements for visitors in 2019.

Dramatically displayed, the focal point of the Apollo/Saturn V Center is the majestic Saturn V moon rocket, one of only three remaining in the world. A new addition to the exhibit will be projection mapping on the side of the Saturn V, showing the iconic footage of the Moon landing on the type of rocket that enabled the journey.

At the entrance to the Lunar Theater, guests will be transported back to 1969 as they step into a period living room re-creation to experience what it was like to watch the Moon landing. A 1960s style bar, where patrons gathered to watch the historic event, will also be part of the revamped entrance.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is a 45-minute drive from Orlando, Florida. Opening daily at 9am, the closing times varies by season. Admission is $57 + tax for adults and $47 + tax for children ages 3 – 11.