Navan-based Travalue.ie Seeks Travel Professional

Time for a change? Travalue.ie/Navan Travel is looking for an experienced travel professional, who is creative, has pride in their work, and who loves to travel. The job is full time, five days per week, and is based in the Navan office with hours from 9.00am to 5.30pm, with Saturday rosters.

This position is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to develop their skill and their earning potential. The job is not just about selling – it also involves marketing as well as sales support. The salary will reflect your experience and skills and your achievements will be recognised with a generous salary and bonus package.