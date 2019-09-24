News

Navan-based Travalue.ie Seeks Travel Professional

Navan-based Travalue.ie Seeks Travel Professional

Time for a change? Travalue.ie/Navan Travel is looking for an experienced travel professional, who is creative, has pride in their work, and who loves to travel. The job is full time, five days per week, and is based in the Navan office with hours from 9.00am to 5.30pm, with Saturday rosters.

This position is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to develop their skill and their earning potential. The job is not just about selling – it also involves marketing as well as sales support. The salary will reflect your experience and skills and your achievements will be recognised with a generous salary and bonus package.

If you would like to join this multi-award-winning team, contact Martin Skelly, Managing Director, in strict confidence, on 046 906 8600 or email: martin.skelly@navantravel.ie

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Travel Industry Responds to Thomas Cook Collapse

Neil SteedmanSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Who Will Win ‘Best Escorted Tour Operator’?

Neil SteedmanSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Incredible India Roadshow Comes to Dublin

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer for August is Leah Parmeshwar

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Win Two Tickets to Lisbon with TAP Air Portugal

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Eimer Hannon Shortlisted for WMB Award

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup Ireland Held at K Club

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

CLIA Dublin Cruise Showcase on Crown Princess

Michael FloodSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

SAS Introduces New Livery for Aircraft Exteriors

Neil SteedmanSeptember 24, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland