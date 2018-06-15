News

Navan Travel Seeks Sales and Marketing Support Executive

Navan Travel / Travalue.ie is looking to appoint someone full time to provide sales support, marketing and administration work in its Navan office. Applicants should send their CV to: martin.skelly@navantravel.ie

Martin said: “We are growing and we need someone who wants to be part of a successful team and who is ready for a change and a challenge. If you have a positive attitude, a love of travel, pride in your work and in our industry, together with some creative flair… then we have the job to suit. Our staff and the company, Navan Travel, have won many awards both local and national within and outside the travel trade. We want to be the best there is and we work at achieving it.

“We are optimistic and enthusiastic about the future of our industry and so is everyone who works here. We keep up to date with technology and we use social media extensively and effectively.

“The job is not just selling. It’s about what we sell and how we sell it. It is about being creative and innovative… and it works.

“If you work with us you have to keep learning… on familiarisation visits, formal and informal training, and engaging with our trade partners and, of course, your colleagues.

“Our customers want choice, creativity and expect professionalism.

“We sell family holidays, cruises, worldwide trips and some specialist products.

If you have a particular flair or interest we will help you to develop it.”

Some Facts

The job is full-time, five days a week.

It is based in the agency’s office in Navan and the hours are 9.00am to 5.30 pm daily with Saturday rosters.

The salary is negotiable depending on your skills and experience.

