Navan Travel / Travalue.ie Seeks Travel Consultants

Are you looking for a change? Would you like to advance your career in travel? Navan Travel / Travalue.ie, winner of the 2017 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Award, is growing and seeks to hire additional staff.

Successful applicants will have:

  • A positive attitude
  • Pride in your work and some creative flair with an interest in marketing
  • 2-3 years’ experience in the travel industry.

The agency’s clients want choice, creativity and expect professionalism.

If you are interested and would like to join this award-winning team, send your C.V. to Martin Skelly at martin.skelly@navantravel.ie or to Navan Travel Ltd, 1 Bridge Street, Navan, Co Meath.

