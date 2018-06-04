NCL Appoints New UK & Ireland Business Development Director

NCL, Norwegian Cruise Line, has appointed Nicky Foot as Business Development Director, UK & Ireland. She joins the growing team based in Southampton, reporting to Nick Wilkinson, Managing Director, UK & Ireland and MEA.

The appointment follows the one-year anniversary of Premium All Inclusive, an increased capacity in ex-UK sailings, and the launch of Norwegian Bliss in April. Nicky said: “I am excited to be joining Norwegian and driving forward the business at such an exciting and pivotal time. Norwegian is an innovative and contemporary brand and I look forward to working with Nick and the business development team to help drive greater success.”

She has over 30 years of sales and travel experience, most recently as a director at Groupon and before that as the UK regional sales director at Living Social Escapes. Previous to these roles, she spent a number of years working for the marine division at TUI working for Sunsail, The Moorings and Le-Boat.

Nick Wilkinson said: “I am thrilled to welcome Nicky to the team at Norwegian. Her extensive experience and strategic focus will ensure that we continue to grow our UK and Ireland markets at a time when we are growing our fleet, with Norwegian Encore coming in 2019.”