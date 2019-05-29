NCL Brings Norwegian Pearl into Dublin Port

Norwegian Pearl sailed into Dublin Port as part of a British Isles tour and the NCL team of Eamonn Ferrin, David Sanderson and Karen Sequeira utilised the visit to host a party of local agents for an in-depth briefing with a tour of the ship followed by a fine lunch onboard.The ship is a Jewel class and has a capacity of 2,394 passengers and a crew of more than 1,100 from 70 countries.

Norwegian Cruise Lines is now the third largest cruise line in the World ,and also owns Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas.The cruise line offers is now offering its Free At Sea product, which is a top up option of up to two packages from a list of five at €99 per person on a seven day cruise.

Belfast born,Eamon Ferrin,told ITTN that NCL intend to grow their business in Ireland as they feel there is potential opportunities for NCL in this market with the travel trade.

He pointed out that that NCL will have three ships operating out of Southampton and Amsterdam this season.These are Norwegian Pearl,Norwegian Star and Norwegian Spirit.These three ships have on offer a great range of value for money packages to a wide and varied range of destinations .

Happy agents