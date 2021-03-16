NCL Suspends All Cruises Through June 30

Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) has announced a suspension of all its services up to and including June 30, 2021. All guests with current and active bookings affected by this suspension will receive a 100% refund of the fare paid, back to the original form of payment.

No further action is needed by the agent or their client. Monetary refunds will be processed by NCL within 30 business days of suspension announcement. Please then allow 7-10 business days from their processing date for funds to become visible back to the original form of payment. For those reservations paid via a previously issued Future Cruise Credit (FCC), the full value of the FCC used will be re-applied to the guest’s Latitudes account within 7 days.

Additional COMPENSATION

All guests with current and active bookings affected by this suspension may receive a 10% off discount on their next NCL cruise (if they have not received one in a previous suspension), valid for all published sailings through and including December 31, 2022. If applicable, this 10% off discount will automatically be added to the guest’s Latitudes account by Wednesday, March 17, 2021 and must be used within one year of issue date.