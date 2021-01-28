NCL to Insist on Crew Vaccinations

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced that all of its crew members would be vaccinated before the company begins sailing again.

Speaking to Business Insider, a spokesperson for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings said employees working for the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands would need to be “vaccinated before boarding our vessels to begin their duties, subject to availability of the vaccine.”

However, the company has declined to say whether it would insist that all passengers be vaccinated. “We will continue to partner with global and domestic authorities and the Healthy Sail Panel, our team of leading expert advisors, to explore all options necessary to protect guests, crew and the communities visited,” a Norwegian spokesperson told Fox News.

As we reported last week, Saga Cruises has made vaccines mandatory for all passengers ahead of the launch of the ‘Spirit of Adventure’ on its inaugural sailing on May 4.

Norwegian also revealed last week canceled all cruises through April 30.