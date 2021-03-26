Netherlands Sends 200 on Greek Holiday as ‘Tourism Experiment’

A Dutch travel firm is sending almost 200 people on a paid eight-day holiday to Greece to see if tourism is possible during the Covid-19 pandemic. Almost 25,000 people have signed up for this government-sponsored experiment, with those chosen getting an all-inclusive getaway to Rhodes at the cost of €399 per person.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the Netherlands has had over 1.2 million confirmed cases and recorded over 16,500 deaths due to Covid-19.

The experiment is being run by Sunweb, and the winning applicants will be the only guests at the Mitsis Grand Hotel in Rhodes. They won’t be allowed leave the resort during their holiday and will be expected to quarantine for 10 days when they return. The experiment is one of several being run by the Dutch government, including a conference attended by 500 people and a a two-day trial music festival near Amsterdam that was attended by over 1,000 people.

Can’t leave the resort…have to quarantine on return…where can we sign up?