New 2020 Gold Lunch Cruise Series Launched on Sydney Harbour

Captain Cook Cruises has taken its most popular Gold Lunches from 2019 and put together the most exquisite Gold Lunch cruise series for 2020. Showcasing Australia’s finest food, wine and liquor, each cruise offers a six-course menu, paired with sophisticated wines and beautiful harbour views. Gold Lunch cruises operate once a month from February to December 2020.

Gold Lunch cruises HARBOUR SPICE, PADDOCK & CLAW, AQUA FIZZ, CUT ABOVE and VINO BOTTE make up the 10 cruises held onboard flagship vessel MV Sydney 2000 in this 2020 lunch series, including a mix of Thursday, Friday and Sunday departures.

HARBOUR SPICE pairs Asian cuisine favourites with Ales and Wines and departs Sunday 23 February 2020.

PADDOCK & CLAW celebrates Australian Beef and Shellfish paired with cocktails and wine and departs Friday 20 March and 7 August 2020.

AQUA FIZZ combines Seafood and Sparkling Wines and departs Sunday 5 April and 13 September and Thursday 3 December 2020.

CUT ABOVE partners the finest Australian beef and wine and will be held on Friday 1 May and 16 October 2020.

VINO BOTTE takes the best rustic Italian food and pairs it with the best wines and departs Sunday 28 June and 15 November 2020.

On every Gold Lunch cruise, premium food and beverage suppliers from across Australia share secrets of their success. The 2020 series will include presentations from a variety of Australia’s top wineries including Tyrrells, Vasse Felix and Brokenwood, plus prestige suppliers including Andrews Meat, the company behind Tajima Wagyu Beef brand, and M&G Seafoods with a portfolio including Australia’s award winning seafood producers Huon Aquaculture and Humpty Doo Barramundi.

2020 Gold Lunch Series cruises depart 12 noon from King Street Wharf No.1, returning at 3.30pm and an ‘Early Bird’ special of $129 per person is available online at www.captaincook.com.au, normally $169 per person.

For further information, bookings and menus visit: www.captaincook.com.au

Digital direct link https://www.captaincook.com.au/sydney-harbour-cruises/lunch-cruises/gold-lunch-series/