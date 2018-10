New A350 Route to Los Angeles in 2019

Continuing with its growth strategy, Finnair has announced that it will begin flying from Helsinki to Los Angeles (LAX), California, from 31st March 2019. In addition, the new route will be Finnair’s first US route to be regularly operated with the new Airbus A350 aircraft.

Los Angeles will be Finnair’s fifth US destination, along with New York, Chicago, San Francisco and Miami. The approximate flight times are expected to be 11 hours to LAX and 10 hours 30 minutes to Helsinki.