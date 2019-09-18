New ABTA Campaign to Maintain Consumer Confidence Over Brexit

ABTA has launched a consumer campaign addressing questions that the UK travelling public and businesses may have about how Brexit could affect their ability to visit the EU. Adverts are appearing on national radio and on social media following on from the recent news that flight schedules between the UK and EU will be unaffected until at least October 2020.

With an expected reach of over five million, the campaign is running from 17-26 September. ABTA is pushing its latest Brexit advice proactively with adverts on Heart and Classic FM and on Facebook, highlighting that flights, ferries and trains will still operate even in the event of a no-deal exit on 31 October.

Mark Tanzer, ABTA Chief Executive, said: “We want to help the public feel confident about booking holidays and travel arrangements, especially over the important half-term period. As the government information campaign ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ ramps up too, people will realise how they may be affected, raising potential questions about passport validity, healthcare provision, driving permits and taking your pets abroad.

There will still be many twists and turns in the political process between now and 31 October so our advice to businesses remains to prepare for a no-deal exit because it still might happen.”

As part of the campaign, ABTA is actively marketing October as one of the savviest times of the year to take a break, with warm weather in many destinations and fewer crowds. A website blog on ‘Why and where to take the family on holiday in October’ can be read on abta.com as well as other useful marketing assets. The latest regularly updated advice is also available at abta.com/brexit.