New Air France Business Lounge at Paris-CDG

After having revealed the first part last January, and having already welcomed more than 200,000 customers, Air France has now presented its entire brand new Business Lounge located in Hall L of Terminal 2E at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport.

With a total surface area of 3,200 sq m and a capacity of 540 seats, this completely redesigned lounge offers several new features for optimum comfort:

‘Le Balcon’, an exclusive space created by designer Mathieu Lehanneur

A chic and elegant cocktail menu created by the Hotel Lancaster in Paris

The largest wellness area of all the Air France lounges

A children’s area to entertain children before their trip

The ‘Gourmet Table’, a catering area where a chef prepares the dish of the day in front of customers

Several other areas for a tailor-made experience.

When they arrive in the lounge, guests can easily find their way around thanks to an interactive plan at the entrance. They can browse all the services available, depending on how much time they have.

Mathieu Lehanneur Creates ‘Le Balcon’

Air France has entrusted French designer Mathieu Lehanneur with the creation of a bar area in a 160 sq m space suspended between heaven and earth. Located at the heart of the new Air France Business Lounge, ‘Le Balcon’ is set against the runways in a unique architecture, forming a curved structure sheltered under an immense golden mirrored ceiling.

The space includes a central bar and a succession of outlying theatrical box seats where passengers can relax and enjoy the comfort prior to their flight. Each box is upholstered in blue velvet and embroidered with their respective numbers, and features a large sofa, a pedestal table and the latest connectivity services.

At the centre, the designer has integrated a LED screen into the parquet floor depicting an image of the sky. From daybreak to dusk, this giant window of light imitates the variations of the day in real time.

Cocktail Selection by Hotel Lancaster, Paris

At the heart of Le Balcon, every evening from 19.00 to 21.00, Air France offers a selection of cocktails specially designed by the head bartender of the Hotel Lancaster in Paris.

Customers will be able to try an exclusive creation:

‘Un air de Paris’, a cocktail specially created for Air France where champagne sparkles like the Eiffel Tower and Cointreau opens the gates of the Tuileries gardens with its notes of orange and cognac, enhanced by a few drops of lemon

A ‘Destination’ cocktail of the month, inspired by the flavours of a legendary city on the Air France network. Each month, customers will board for a new destination: Shanghai, Johannesburg, New York or Tokyo.

A non-alcoholic mocktail created around an iconic ingredient from the French regions that is renewed every month.

Gastronomy on Show

The lounge highlights rich and varied gourmet cuisine:

A unique ‘Gourmet Table’ dining area, designed in the spirit of a modern Parisian brasserie, features an open kitchen where a chef prepares tasty hot dishes by adding the final touch in front of the customer

A self-service offer invites you to discover hot and cold seasonal flavours for all tastes, with simmered casseroles, salads and pastries

A selection of wines and champagnes designed by Paolo Basso, world’s best sommelier in 2013, is also available.

Wellness Area

The largest wellness area of all the Air France lounges, with more than 550 sq m, provides guests with:

An ‘Instant Relaxation’ area to relax comfortably in sun loungers or mini-suites for optimal rest

A detox bar to unwind, offering the latest new organic detox products from the Palais des Thés, as well as Evian flavoured waters

A Clarins spa dedicated to facial treatments with two private cabins where guests can enjoy all the expertise of Clarins beauticians

Two private saunas to freshen up between flights

Large luxury showers

A three-dimensional digital sculpture radiating at the heart of the wellness area. A surprising piece of artwork that changes shape, intensity and colour throughout the day.

Tailor-made Experience

The new Air France Business Lounge offers a variety of products and services, including several areas for a tailor-made experience. The company has introduced:

‘Le Club’, a privatised space, to spend time alone or meet others in a friendly atmosphere

‘Le Petit Salon’, to switch off in a place where calm reigns and smartphones are silent

An ‘At Your Service’ area, for assistance from Air France staff in the lounge, to help book a shower or sauna, change a seat or flight, etc.

‘Air France Shopping’ display cabinets to discover and purchase a selection of exclusive objects signed by Air France, also available on airfranceshopping.com

Two large co-working tables with individual sockets to work quietly

Two press kiosks, located on both sides of the bar offering French and international newspapers and magazines, in addition to the offer available on the ‘Air France Play’ app.

Children’s Area

This space has been specially designed for children from 4 to 12 years old. Both cosy and fun, it combines refined decoration and splashes of fantasy, making it a place of rest and entertainment. Young travellers can enjoy the entertainment offer on their own or with others, thanks to two Sony PS4s with exclusive new games. They can also put their creativity, memory and reflexes to work with the TablePlay by Novotel touch table. With this area, the whole family can enjoy what’s on offer in the Air France lounge.

On the Air France app, customers can access all the information they need on the lounges in the new ‘Lounge’ section.