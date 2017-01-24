New Appointments at Travelfinders

Travelfinders has begun 2017 by making two new appointments to its sales and marketing team.

Niall Waters has been appointed as Sales and Marketing Manager. Niall has been working with Travelfinders for two years following the completion of his MSc in Tourism Management and Marketing and after gaining experience in a number of digital marketing roles.

Caoimhe Harkin has joined as a journalist and blogger. Caoimhe, who recently graduated with a BA (Hons) in Journalism, is a passionate blogger who runs her own blog.