New ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ Sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines

Travellers looking for their next adventure can follow in the footsteps of explorer Phileas Fogg in a new ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ sailing with Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines in 2023. The cruise, departing in February 2023 from both Southampton and Liverpool, is timed to take advantage of a number of exceptional experiences, with a visit into Safaga coinciding with the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of Tutankhamen and calls into Japan specially-timed to capture the beautiful cherry blossom in bloom.

The 80-day adventure will take place in the 150th anniversary year of the novel and will call into many of the ports visited by Fogg, including Mumbai, Hong Kong, Shanghai and San Francisco.

Guests will also enjoy up to £500 per person to spend on board, with Oceans members able to book from today (2nd March) ahead of general release on Friday (5th March).

Martin Lister, Head of Destination Experience and Itinerary Planning, said: “This is a truly exceptional cruise. Not only will guests have the chance to follow the route of fictional explorer Phileas Fogg, but there will also be many opportunities for guests to create tales of their own adventures.

“We’re calling into Japan in time to see the seasonal cherry blossom in bloom, with chances to learn more about its connection with rice growing, and to take part in a local tea ceremony.

“In India, guests can immerse themselves in the Hindu culture and traditions, or become a Dabbawala for a day in the bustling city of Mumbai and join in their seamless delivery operation.

“A visit to the remote Pacific islands of Hawaii will offer the chance to witness the still active Kilauea volcano.

“Plus, there will also be chances to enjoy explorations of many towns, cities and islands in-between, as well as transits of both the Panama and Suez Canals. It really is set to be a trip of a lifetime, and we can’t wait to take our guests on this journey with us in 2023.”

Details of the ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise are as follows:

Borealis’ 80-day S2305 ‘Around the World in 80 Days’ cruise, departs from Southampton on 23rd February 2023. Prices start from £9,999 per person.

Ports of call: Southampton, UK – Lisbon, Portugal – Cruising Strait of Messina – Brindisi, Italy – Port Said, Egypt – Cruising Suez Canal – Safaga, Egypt – Mumbai, India – Mormugão, Goa, India – Kochi, India – Singapore – Nha Trang, Vietnam – Hong Kong, China – Shanghai, China – Hakata, Fukuoka, Japan – Osaka, Japan – Nagoya, Aichi, Japan – Yokohama (Tokyo), Japan – Crossing International Date Line – Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii – Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii – Hilo, Hawaii – San Francisco, USA – San Diego, USA – Acapulco, Mexico – Puerto Caldera, Costa Rica – Cruising Panama Canal – Cartagena de Indias, Colombia – Santa Marta, Colombia – Road Town, Tortola, British Virgin Islands – Basseterre, St Kitts – Ponta Delgada, São Miguel, Azores – Southampton, UK

Departure is also available from Liverpool on 21st February 2023, returning to Southampton, with prices starting from £10,299 (€11,900) per person.

For more details: Visit S2305 ‘Around the World in 80 Days’