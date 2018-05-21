New Artisan Coffee Outlet Opens at Cork Airport

Badger & Dodo, the speciality coffee roasting company from Fermoy, Co Cork, has expanded with the opening of a second Barista Bar at Cork Airport. The new outlet is located in the Food Republic food court operated by Aramark.

From roasting their own artisan blends of coffee to pouring work-of-art flat whites, Badger & Dodo are masters in everything coffee. The Badger & Dodo Barista Bar offers a wide range of blended fresh coffee in addition to a selection of freshly baked pastries, cakes and sandwiches.

Since opening in Cork Airport with Aramark in 2016, Badger & Dodo’s artisan coffee has proven to be a huge hit with passengers. “We wanted to offer something different to our passengers and we are delighted that Aramark is actively promoting Cork food producers in the food hall,” said Kevin Cullinane, Head of Communications, Cork Airport. “We are delighted to see Badger & Dodo’s continued growth and success at the airport and we are sure our passengers will enjoy the new Barista Bar.”

“Cork Airport has been a huge success for us – we have had great feedback to our first Barista Bar and we are delighted to partner with Aramark to bring Badger & Dodo coffee to even more visitors and staff at the airport,” added Brock Lewin, Badger & Dodo. “It is a great opportunity to showcase our specially roasted coffees to Irish and international consumers.”

€4 Million Programme

The new Badger & Dodo Barista Bar continues Cork Airport’s €4 million investment programme in improving facilities for passengers at the airport. With the appointment of Aramark, the food and beverage offerings at the airport have seen big change including the opening of the new food court last May.

Aramark’s policy of showcasing the very best in local artisan food producers has resulted in additional business not only for Badger & Dodo but for other local producers including Gubbeen Chorizo, Ardsallagh Cheese and Ballycotton Smoked Salmon.

“Aramark continues to work closely with the team at Cork Airport and local food producers to develop menus that showcase what makes Cork the gourmet capital of Ireland,” said Tara Ramaker, Regional Manager, Aramark. “We are delighted to launch the new Badger & Dodo Barista Bar for passengers flying from Cork Airport. Badger & Dodo offers something different and perfectly complements the existing food and beverage portfolio in the terminal.”