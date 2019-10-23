New Audi Airport Service at Dublin Airport

Audi Ireland has launched a first-to-market service in partnership with Dublin Airport. Ideally located in the short-term car park at Terminal 2, the Audi Airport Service is designed to offer the utmost convenience to their customers. Enhanced benefits in addition to exclusive parking for Audi customers include; a complimentary mini valet; an AdBlue and washer fluid top-up, full charge for electric car drivers, an Audicheck.ie vehicle check and a free Audi gift upon departure.

Initially available on weekdays, customers can simply book their Audi parking via www.audiairportservice.ie. On arrival, customers will be greeted by a member of the Audi Airport Service team, handover their keys and walk straight through to the departures area. While away, each customer’s vehicle will be given the care it deserves. An added benefit of the service provides the opportunity for users to purchase Audi accessories during the booking process which will be conveniently left in the car on their return. The Audi Airport Service team will also ensure anyone driving an Audi e-tron will return to a fully charged vehicle, placing the customer’s mind at ease for their next planned journey.

Providing the ultimate peace of mind, customers who avail of the Audi Airport Service will also get a www.AudiCheck.ie vehicle check; a recently launched online service created to provide vehicle condition transparency to all Audi drivers. On arrival back to their vehicle, customers will be notified of any software updates or product enhancement requirements which can be rectified free of charge at their local authorised Audi dealer.

Commenting, Audi Ireland’s Brand Director, Thorsten Godulla said, “We are delighted to introduce the Audi Airport Service; enhancing the Dublin Airport experience for our customers. Launched in collaboration with Dublin Airport this unique service provides real added value to Audi drivers when traveling through the airport. We want to give Audi drivers one less aspect of their traveling plans to worry about and believe customers will be amazed with the experience and happy in the knowledge that their Audi has been left in the right hands”.

Dublin Airport Managing Director Vincent Harrison said “We are delighted to partner with Audi Ireland to launch this bespoke service for its customers. We have worked closely with Audi to ensure the customers’ needs are at the forefront of this service and we believe that Audi are going above and beyond to ensure this will be the case. The short-term car park is very convenient and is ideal for those traveling on business or private trips. This exclusive service includes the onsite presence of the Audi Airport Service team, ensuring customers will be looked after at all times. We are really excited to see this service in operation and we look forward to working with the team at Audi into the future.”

For more information on the Audi Airport Service please visit www.audiairportservice.ie.