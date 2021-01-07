News

New Aviation Regulator Supports Drone Industry

New Aviation Regulator Supports Drone Industry

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) has received its first application for a new drone operator approval, which is available under new EU drone regulations which came into force in December 2020.
The approval, officially titled a ‘light UAS operator certificate’ (LUC), will be recognised in all EU Member States, providing greater business opportunities for Irish-based commercial drone operators.

Manna Aero is the first company to apply for a LUC, following their recent trials of drone delivery services in rural Ireland. Their application will now be reviewed by the IAA in line with the requirements of the EU regulations. The IAA looks forward to receiving other LUC applications.
Speaking at the handover of the application by video conference call, the newly appointed Aviation Regulator of the IAA, Diarmuid Ó Conghaile, welcomed the submission and emphasised the importance of a supportive regulatory environment for Ireland’s drone industry.
“This is an exciting development. Local delivery by drone is a green technology and an economically efficient way to provide services to rural communities and isolated individuals, including delivery of food and medicines. The new pan-European regulation opens doors for innovative companies such as Manna Aero, giving them access to a market of over 500 million consumers. The IAA’s review will ensure that the service meets all of the safety requirements, including appropriate risk assessment.”
“The IAA is currently undergoing a process of structural change. The air traffic control service will be separated out as a stand-alone entity, and the Commission for Aviation Regulation will be merged with the IAA. Our ambition for the new IAA is to facilitate innovation and competitiveness with the highest safety and security standards, promoting consumer benefit.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Aer Lingus to Resume Flights Between UK and Ireland

Fionn DavenportJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Algarve Tourism Bureau’s Virtual Destination Showcase Open to MICE Buyers

Fionn DavenportJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Celebrity Cruises is offering exclusive airfares of €99 per person

Michael FloodJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Cuts Flight Schedules and Full-Year Forecast Amid Bullish Response to Government Covid Strategy

Fionn DavenportJanuary 7, 2021
Read More

Irish Travel Agents Association Calls for Uniformity of COVID-19 Testing Across Europe

Fionn DavenportJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

Kilkenny Tourism Appoints New Chairperson

Fionn DavenportJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

Travel Trade Representation (TTR) Launch New Travel Agent Finder Site

Fionn DavenportJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

Confidence in Boeing 737 Max Holding Firm

Fionn DavenportJanuary 6, 2021
Read More

Breaking News: All Travellers Into Ireland Will Need Proof of Negative Covid Test

Fionn DavenportJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland