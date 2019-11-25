News

New Branding and Monthly eFeatures Launched at ITTN Awards ‘Oscars’ Gala Dinner

Friday night heralded the coming of Christmas for the Irish travel industry, with some 350 industry representatives enjoying the 28th Irish Travel Trade Awards Gala Dinner with RTÉ presenter and producer Pat O’Mahony as MC. Next year’s event will again take place at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, on Friday 27th November 2020.

The stage is set and guests are seated

The evening was particularly good for the winners of 38 prizes awarded – the ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards, the ITTN Industry Achievement Award, the ITTN+EMIRATES Travel Photographer of the Year, 22 ITTN Supplier Awards, and nine Raffle Prizes including air tickets and holidays for two.

MC Pat O’Mahony announces nine raffle prize draw winners

Welcoming his guests, Ronan Flood, Managing Director, Belgrave Group, publishers of ITTN, said: “ITTN is the premier travel trade multi-channel media in Ireland. It has been so for the past 55 years and this is our 28th year to present these prestigious ITTN Awards. ITTN is also the exclusive trade media in Ireland for World Travel Market London.

“However, the ITTN team never rests on its laurels and tonight we are pleased to reveal our new branding – ITTN: Ireland’s Travel Trade Network – and to launch our new monthly online eFeatures that will offer suppliers even more opportunities to promote their products and services to Ireland’s travel trade network.”

Ronan Flood, Managing Director, reveals the new branding for ITTN: Ireland’s Travel Trade Network and launches ITTN’s new monthly online eFeatures

ITTN will be making a donation to its charity partner for 2019, Focus Ireland, from the proceeds of the event.

