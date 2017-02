New Budget Travel USA Website Offers Nine US Cities

The latest addition to TheTravelDirectory.ie is the new Budget Travel USA brand from Dublin-based Club Travel/Budget Travel.

Budget Travel USA focuses on package holidays from Ireland to the USA and has its own website at www.usa.budgettravel.ie that offers nine US destinations – Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Diego, and San Francisco – as well as multi-city holidays.