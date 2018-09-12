New Cork-Lisbon Route to Commence in October

Aer Lingus is to commence a new year-round Cork to Lisbon route.

The new year-round service from Cork Airport to Lisbon Portela Airport, Portugal’s main international gateway, will commence on 26th October 2018 and will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays.

Passengers can fly direct from Cork Airport to the charming city of Lisbon, Portugal’s hilly coastal capital city, which is an ideal destination for a weekend city break or a family holiday with lots of varied tourist attractions, buzzing nightlife, and exceptional value for money.

From the imposing São Jorge Castle with a view that encompasses the old city’s pastel-coloured buildings to steep narrow streets full of character and history, to an array of Atlantic beaches that stretch from nearby resort towns of Cascais and Estoril, and the picturesque town of Sintra set amid the pine-covered hills of the Serra de Sintra.

A great way to see the city is to hop on one of Lisbon’s famous bright yellow antique trams that have been carrying visitors up and down the hilly streets since the1930s. Get on at Praca de Figueria and take a 40-minute ride that will take you past the iconic and imposing Se Cathedral, Lisbon’s oldest church established in the mid-1100s, and the Estrela Basilica, a convent constructed on the order of Portugal’s Queen Mary in the late 18th century.

The choice of shopping in Lisbon is enhanced by some excellent shopping centres and malls sited in and around the city, with Centro Colombo being one of the largest malls in the Iberian Peninsula. A visit to the eye-catching Campo Pequeno Food Hall and shopping mall, which is housed within the capital’s historic bullring, which also doubles up as a concert venue, is also a must!

Lisbon has no shortage of restaurants to choose from. Don’t forget to pay a visit to the Time Out Mercado da Ribeira, Cais do Sodré (Lisbon’s biggest fresh food market). Open until late every day, this market is home to more casual outposts of some of Lisbon’s best chefs and restaurateurs and has become a firm favourite among Lisboans.

