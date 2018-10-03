News

New Dublin to Bordeaux Service Next Summer

Dublin Airport has welcomed the announcement by Ryanair that it is to operate a twice-weekly service to Bordeaux in France next summer. The new route will operate from April as part of the summer schedule.

Welcoming the new service, Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport’s Managing Director, said: “We are delighted to see Ryanair’s route network go from strength to strength at Dublin Airport. Bordeaux is a wonderful region in France famous for its cuisine, wine and history and I have no doubt it will be a popular destination next summer.”

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

