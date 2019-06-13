New Eurowings Flight Platform Introduces Principle of ‘Virtual Interlining’

Eurowings customers can now book numerous transfer connections at attractive prices via the new Eurowings Flight Platform, which introduces the principle of ‘virtual interlining’.

The booking platform developed by Eurowings and Lufthansa Innovation Hub links Eurowings flights with offers from airlines outside of the group, allowing customers to book their flights quickly and conveniently in one single process. In addition, the new Eurowings platform also covers the transfer risk between independently booked airlines: if a customer misses the connecting flight, the rebooking is handled via the Eurowings Flight Platform so that the customer does not incur any additional costs.

The Eurowings Flight Platform adds numerous transfer connections to the Eurowings route network and flights can now be seamlessly combined with Norwegian Air Shuttle and SunExpress flights. This specific route offers a completely new connecting flight from Scandinavia via Germany to Mexico or from Turkey via Düsseldorf to the USA.

Following the integration of mobility providers such as Flixbus and mytaxi into the airline’s app, the Eurowings Flight platform is the next step in positioning eurowings.com as a multi-faceted online booking platform.

Oliver Schmitt, Eurowings’ Digital Managing Director, said: “We are gradually expanding eurowings.com into a travel companion that meets every traveller’s needs. The smooth networking of transport providers on the ground and in the air is an essential part of this. Therefore we now sell tickets of airlines that complement our offer by ‘virtual interlining’.”

The innovative concept of the airline combination was developed at the Lufthansa Innovation Hub, the central digitisation unit of the Lufthansa Group in Berlin, in co-operation with experts from Eurowings Digital, and is the first offer of its kind from a German airline. The technological basis for the search and combination of third-party flights comes from the Icelandic company Dohop, which is one of the leading innovators in this field. Further airlines will be integrated into the Eurowings Flight Platform over the next 12 months, expanding the route network available.