New Expedia TAAP Dynamic Hotel Commission Programme – Let’s Make Money with Expedia TAAP!

Our new dynamic commission programme allows you to increase your earnings by searching for hotels in the premium and premium plus commission tiers, and the best part is your client will not pay more for it!

If you utilise the new dynamic hotel commission programme to its maximum benefit you can earn more commissions than before. To learn how to optimise your earnings or find out more about the new commission programme, please contact our Dublin Expedia TAAP team on taexpediaie@atts.ie.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

