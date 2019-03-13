New February Passengers Record at Dublin Airport

Just over two million passengers passed through Dublin Airport in February, a 9% increase over the same month last year. This is the first time in the airport’s 79-year history that passenger numbers have surpassed two million in February, which is traditionally the quietest month of the year.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe increased by 12%, as just under one million passengers travelled to and from European destinations in February. UK traffic rose by 4% when compared to last year as almost 765,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain.

Passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 15%, as more than 175,000 passengers travelled on this sector in February. Other international traffic, principally on routes to and from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, increased by 2%, as more than 62,000 passengers travelled on these routes in February.

Transfer passengers increased by 13% to just under 76,000. Almost 7,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was a 16% decrease when compared to February 2018.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 18% in the first two months of the year, as more than 183,000 passengers connected through the airport in January and February.

Almost 4.1 million passengers used Dublin Airport in the first two months of this year, a 7% increase on the same period last year.