News

New February Passengers Record at Dublin Airport

New February Passengers Record at Dublin Airport

Just over two million passengers passed through Dublin Airport in February, a 9% increase over the same month last year. This is the first time in the airport’s 79-year history that passenger numbers have surpassed two million in February, which is traditionally the quietest month of the year.

Passenger volumes to and from continental Europe increased by 12%, as just under one million passengers travelled to and from European destinations in February. UK traffic rose by 4% when compared to last year as almost 765,000 passengers travelled to and from Britain.

Passenger volumes to and from North America increased by 15%, as more than 175,000 passengers travelled on this sector in February. Other international traffic, principally on routes to and from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, increased by 2%, as more than 62,000 passengers travelled on these routes in February.

Transfer passengers increased by 13% to just under 76,000. Almost 7,000 passengers travelled on domestic routes last month, which was a 16% decrease when compared to February 2018.

The number of passengers using Dublin Airport as a hub to connect to another destination increased by 18% in the first two months of the year, as more than 183,000 passengers connected through the airport in January and February.

Almost 4.1 million passengers used Dublin Airport in the first two months of this year, a 7% increase on the same period last year.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

EASA Suspends all Boeing 737 Max Operations in Europe

Michael FloodMarch 13, 2019
Read More

South African Airways Vacations Launches New Website

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2019
Read More

Silversea Unveils S.A.L.T. Culinary Enrichment Programme

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2019
Read More

Amadeus Highlights Six Tech Trends in the Retail Travel Industry

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2019
Read More

Las Vegas CVA Opts for Elon Musk’s Boring Company

Neil SteedmanMarch 13, 2019
Read More

US Embassy Welcomes Expansion of Preclearance Facilities at Dublin and Shannon Airports

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

European Capital of Smart Tourism 2020 Competition Launched

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

The Travel Corporation Seeks Marketing & PR Executive

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 12th March 2019

Neil SteedmanMarch 12, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland