New Flybe Route from Dublin to London Takes Off

The new Flybe route, operated by Stobart Air, from Dublin to London Southend Airport now operates up to three times a day, seven days a week between the two capital cities, with fares from €19.99 one-way including taxes and charges.

As a result of strong forward passenger bookings on the route to date, extra flights have been added to its 2018 summer schedule, with an additional three flights a week starting in May, bringing the total number of weekly services next year to 19.

In total, Stobart Air, on behalf of Flybe, will operate over 1,100 flights between the cities next summer, with 132,000 seats available for sale.

London Southend Airport has been ranked Which? Travel’s best London airport five years in a row (2013-2017). The airport has a direct rail link to Liverpool Street Station in the heart of London, as well as a number of other attractive features:

London Southend Airport has its own dedicated railway station 100 paces from the terminal

As little as five minutes from ‘plane to train’

Up to seven trains per hour at peak times—minimum four an hour across the day

45 minutes approx. direct rail transfer to Stratford Station, located next to the Olympic Stadium and Westfield Shopping Centre

53 minutes approx. direct rail transfer to London Liverpool Street Station

Graeme Buchanan, Managing Director, Stobart Air, said: “We are delighted to see our new Dublin to London Southend route begin. Passenger bookings on the route have been strong, which is testament to the popularity of this new service.

“As an airline, we are committed to providing more choice to our customers and the addition of extra flights from May 2018 means greater flexibility and more choice at a busy time of the year. London Southend is one of the UK’s fastest growing airports, offering unique convenience and direct access to central London, and we look forward to working with the team there to grow and develop this route.”