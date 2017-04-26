New Food Republic Outlet Will Offer a Very Special Taste of Cork

Passengers travelling through Cork Airport at present will see some major improvements following the largest capital investment programme in over 10 years. The biggest change is in the Food and Beverage offerings, which are guaranteed to improve the overall experience of flying through Cork Airport.

The new Kinsale Café and Bar has already opened in the Arrivals Hall, as has the new bar and bistro, Craft Lane, in the Departures Lounge. AMT Coffee has also opened its new outlet in Departures.

However, the biggest change in the food and beverage offering is Food Republic, a new food outlet, and this is on course to be open in May, in time for the busy summer season. Given Cork’s reputation as the gourmet capital of Ireland, Cork Airport has ensured that the menus on offer are packed with the best of fresh, locally produced foods.

Other projects benefiting from the €4 million investment programme include an additional passenger security screening channel, which is due to be open from June and will alleviate pressure during peak travel periods.

Keep up-to-date with events at Cork Airport on www.corkairport.com