New General Manager at Cork Airport Hotel

Trigon Hotels has appointed Diarmuid Vaughan as General Manager of the 4-star Cork Airport Hotel. Diarmuid joins the team at Trigon Hotels from the Dalata Hotel Group where he worked as Deputy General Manager at the Clayton Hotel Silversprings.

Prior to this appointment Diarmuid spent six years at the Rochestown Park Hotel as Sales & Marketing Manager and Food & Beverage Operations Manager. Diarmuid has a keen interest and involvement in all things GAA and is well known within Cork GAA circles.

The 4-star Cork Airport Hotel is the closest hotel to Cork Airport and its 81 bedrooms are ideal for the leisure and business traveller. The hotel’s bar and Italian-themed restaurant, Olivo, offers lunches and dinner for individuals and groups. Hotel amenities include complimentary, high-speed wi-fi, 24-hour room service, and secure parking.

The Cork Airport Hotel offers well-equipped, contemporary meeting and conference rooms, ideal for corporate events, special occasions, work lunches and breakfast briefings. There are five individual boardrooms, each allowing for a specific capacity. The New York Suite can be divided into three sections, but as one room it can cater for up to 200 guests.

