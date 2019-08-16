New Head of Sales at Visit Orlando

Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel has announced that industry veteran Michael D.Waterman has been appointed Chief Sales Officer for Visit Orlando. Waterman will oversee the travel industry and convention sales teams for the official tourism association of the most visited destination in the United States, reporting directly to Aguel.

With almost 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing, Waterman’s background includes a 24-year tenure in multiple sales and marketing leadership roles at Marriott International and, most recently, as the President and CEO of Visit Houston. His industry service includes the boards of the U.S. Travel Association and Destination International.

“Mike is a well-respected industry leader with a wealth of experience and will be a phenomenal addition to our team,” said Aguel. “He could not be joining at a better time, as our destination is undergoing an extraordinary level of growth from the exciting expansion of our world-class convention center, to the most significant addition of hotel rooms in twenty years, and most recently the announcement of our newest major theme park.”

“I am thrilled to be joining arguably one of the most respected, dynamic destination organizations in the world,” said Waterman. “I started my career in Orlando and I know it will feel like coming home.”