News

New Head of Sales at Visit Orlando

New Head of Sales at Visit Orlando

 Visit Orlando President and CEO George Aguel has  announced that  industry veteran Michael D.Waterman has been appointed Chief Sales Officer for Visit Orlando. Waterman will oversee the travel industry and convention sales teams for the official tourism association of the most visited destination in the United States, reporting directly to Aguel. 

With almost 30 years of experience in hospitality sales and marketing, Waterman’s background includes a 24-year tenure in multiple sales and marketing leadership roles at Marriott International and, most recently, as the President and CEO of Visit Houston. His industry service includes the boards of the U.S. Travel Association and Destination International. 

 

“Mike is a well-respected industry leader with a wealth of experience and will be a phenomenal addition to our team,” said Aguel.  “He could not be joining at a better time, as our destination is undergoing an extraordinary level of growth from the exciting expansion of our world-class convention center, to the most significant addition of hotel rooms in twenty years, and most recently the announcement of our newest major theme park.”

“I am thrilled to be joining arguably one of the most respected, dynamic destination organizations in the world,” said Waterman. “I started my career in Orlando and I know it will feel like coming home.”

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CAR Interim Report on Insolvency Protection Arrangements Concludes “No clear preferred option”

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

TUI Group Expects “Solid Performance” in 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors’ 2020 Conference Set for Druids Glen Hotel

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Hainan Airlines Suspends Flights for the Winter

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Norwegian Ends Transatlantic Flights from Ireland to North America

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Silversea 50% Off Second Guest Extended to 31 August

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

New Ship to Join CLIA River Cruise Conference

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland