New Healthy and À la Carte Menus Onboard Air France Flights

From 9th January 2019, Air France customers will be able to order a new ‘À la Carte Menu’ named Healthy. Air France has created a light and balanced menu, inviting customers to enjoy fresh, gourmet products onboard a long-haul flight.

Available in Premium Economy and Economy cabins on long-haul flights as from 1st April 2019, the Healthy Menu comprises a starter, a main dish, cheese and dessert.

Spring/summer menu from April to September 2019:

Starter : Duo of quinoa salad and soft white cheese fragranced with spices, radish pickles and green asparagus tips with olive oil

: Duo of quinoa salad and soft white cheese fragranced with spices, radish pickles and green asparagus tips with olive oil Main dish : Grilled chicken with thyme and rosemary, sauce vierge and green vegetable medley

: Grilled chicken with thyme and rosemary, sauce vierge and green vegetable medley Cheese : Ash-coated goat’s cheese with a pumpkin seed crumble

: Ash-coated goat’s cheese with a pumpkin seed crumble Dessert: Bourbon vanilla panna cotta, strawberry, red fruit and lime tartare

Autumn/winter menu from October 2019 to March 2020:

Starter : Lentil salad with balsamic vinegar, cubed celery and carrot, red onion and preserved lemon zest pickle

: Lentil salad with balsamic vinegar, cubed celery and carrot, red onion and preserved lemon zest pickle Main dish : Pollack in mandarin sauce, tangy yellow carrot and broccoli mousse

: Pollack in mandarin sauce, tangy yellow carrot and broccoli mousse Cheese : Fresh goat’s cheese, wholegrain mustard and honey green vinaigrette

: Fresh goat’s cheese, wholegrain mustard and honey green vinaigrette Dessert: Baked pear with orange blossom honey on cottage cheese, served with dried cranberries and crushed speculoos

The Healthy menu is available for purchase from 90 days up to 24 hours before the flight’s departure. This new gourmet offer is available to pre-order on airfrance.com in the ‘Manage my bookings’ section, when checking in online, by telephone 3654 1 , or at Air France ticket offices for €21 including VAT or 7,000 Flying Blue Miles as an alternative to the menu offered onboard.

À la Carte Menus

As an alternative to the complimentary menu served onboard, Premium Economy and Economy customers can also choose from six À la Carte Menus, including five on departure from Paris and three on departure from the French Overseas Departments, USA, Canada, Africa and Asia 2.

On departure from Paris, as of 1st April 2019 2 :

– Ocean Menu

– Tradition Menu

– Healthy Menu

– FAUCHON Menu

– My Fun Menu

On departure from the French Overseas Departments, USA, Canada, Africa and Asia 3 :

– Ocean Menu

– Tradition Menu

– Italia Menu

These menus, available at prices varying between €12 and €28 including VAT, or between 4,000 and 8,500 Flying Blue Miles, can be ordered online on airfrance.com, when purchasing a ticket in ‘Your reservation / in-flight meal}, via the Air France app ‘Bookings / Options and preferences’, when checking in online, and at call centres and Air France ticket offices up to 24 hours before departure.

(1) Air France call centre: 3654 (0.35 €/min from France), 7 days/week from 06.30 to 22.00.

(2) Available on departure from Paris to all long-haul destinations excluding flights to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and to certain destinations where brunches or hot breakfasts are served as a main dish.

(3) French Overseas Departments (Pointe-à-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Cayenne, Saint-Denis), USA (New York-JFK, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Washington), Canada (Toronto, Montreal), Africa (Douala, Libreville, Abidjan, Dakar), Asia (Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo-Narita, Tokyo-Haneda, Osaka, Seoul).