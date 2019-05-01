New Hertz App Offers Faster, More Personalised Booking

In a continued effort to bring the latest technology and the best customer service, Hertz is introducing a refreshed app, which offers travellers a faster and more personalised rental experience with easy access to reservations, rewards and receipts.

“When redesigning the Hertz app, we listened to customers and what they wanted most,” said Jayesh Patel, Hertz Senior Vice President, Brand. “Our customers told us they wanted faster reservations, better visibility to their loyalty programme rewards, and easy access to their rental history and receipts. The updated Hertz app offers those solutions and many more, representing our continued effort to advance our capabilities for a great customer experience.”

The new app is the latest advancement from Hertz, following the recent Hertz Fast Lane powered by CLEAR announcement, which helps get customers on the road faster.

New features within the Hertz app include:

Faster and Easier Rentals : Travellers can quickly login to the app with facial recognition or Touch ID, access past rental searches for easier booking, and view current rentals and modify future reservations.

: Travellers can quickly login to the app with facial recognition or Touch ID, access past rental searches for easier booking, and view current rentals and modify future reservations. Better Rewards and Profile Management : Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members can now view their member number, status and point balance in one view, pay for reservations with points or exchange points faster. Members can also modify their profile, preferences and payment options, as well as review their rental history and receipts for easy expense reporting. Additionally, the Hertz app makes it faster than ever to sign up for a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership.

: Hertz Gold Plus Rewards members can now view their member number, status and point balance in one view, pay for reservations with points or exchange points faster. Members can also modify their profile, preferences and payment options, as well as review their rental history and receipts for easy expense reporting. Additionally, the Hertz app makes it faster than ever to sign up for a Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership. Enhanced Access: Travellers can find nearby Hertz locations, including location info and driving directions, quickly contact customer support or Emergency Roadside Assistance, and find available parking through SpotHero.

The new Hertz app is available to download on Apple and Android devices in the USA and Canada. To learn more, watch this short video or visit www.Hertz.com/app.