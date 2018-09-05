News

New Hotel Package Rates with Expedia TAAP

Package Rates is Expedia TAAP’s new feature for Silver, Gold and Platinum agents. The Package Rates are special hotel rates for these premium affiliates. It can save up to 30% on hotel rates.

To validate the Package Rates, the affiliates must have the proof of an associated booking for the same traveller. The associated booking could be flights, car hire, trains or cruise.

Another advantage of Package Rates is that the associated booking does not need to be from Expedia, which provides more flexibility and freedom to your clients.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

