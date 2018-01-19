News

New Irish Ferries Ferry “W B Yeats” named in Germany

New Irish Ferries Ferry “W B Yeats” named in Germany

 

 

The completed hull of the new Irish Ferries cruise ferry W. B. Yeats – ceremonially named by Ms. Rikki Rothwell – was launched into the water  at the shipyard of Flensburger Schiffbau–Gesellschaft in Flensburg, Germany where the vessel is being built.

 

Fully painted in familiar Irish Ferries lettering and colours, and bearing the name W. B. Yeats along its bow and stern sections – the name having been chosen after drawing strong support from the public in an online competition that attracted nearly 100,000 entries – the vessel entered the water stern first. There to attend the event, alongside shipyard workers and officials, were representatives of the company led by Irish Continental Group Plc chairman John McGuckian, chief executive, Eamonn Rothwell, CFO, David Ledwidge, and Irish Ferries managing director, Andrew Sheen.

 

The €150 million, 54,985 gross tonnes cruise ferry will arrive into Dublin next July when it will enter year-round service on Ireland – France and Dublin – Holyhead routes. In the intervening months, remaining construction work on the hull will be completed and the vessel fitted out with all of the technical, operational, décor, furnishings and passenger amenities required onboard. Later, before scheduled services can commence, it will undergo sea trials, crew training and docking procedures at the Irish, UK and French ports into which it will operate.

 

Set to be the largest and most luxurious ferry ever to sail on the Irish Sea, the W. B. Yeats will have space for 1,885 passengers and crew, 435 cabins including luxury suites with their own private balconies, and almost 3km of car deck space.

 

In a comment, Sheen said: “the launch of our new cruise ferry W. B. Yeats – and the expectation of our second new cruise ferry yet to come – herald in a new era in ferry travel between Ireland, UK and Continental Europe bringing with it new standards in terms of passenger and freight capacity, comfort and reliability beyond anything previously envisaged”.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Silversea Mark Webber

Silversea Offers Q&A Session with F1’s Mark Webber

Neil SteedmanJanuary 19, 2018
Read More
dnata Dublin Airport Facility

Emirates Group Company dnata Opens Catering Facility at Dublin Airport

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Audrey Italy

Audrey Headon to Represent ‘Discovery Puglia’ and ‘Best Holidays in Italy’

Michael FloodJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Banana Barracks

Lainey’s Adventures: Getting a Second-Year Working Holiday Visa in Australia

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Cork Airport Cork Travel Fair

Two-Day Cork Travel Fair in February

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Royal Caribbean International Myers-Briggs Company

Royal Caribbean International Teams Up with CPP-The Myers-Briggs Company

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Click&Go to Appoint Product Executive to Support Head of Product

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
GTI Ireland WWI The Western Front

WW1: The Western Front with Ronan McGreevy

Neil SteedmanJanuary 18, 2018
Read More
IMG_0833

Topflight Drops Worldwide Programme and Madeira for 2018

Michael FloodJanuary 16, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland