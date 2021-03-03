New leadership for TTC Touring Brands in the UK and Ireland

The Travel Corporation (TTC) has announced the promotion of two of its existing senior leadership team – Donna Jeavons and Chris Townson – following the resignation of Rachel Coffey as Director of Sales and Business Development for Trafalgar, Costsaver Tours, Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold. Both Fiona Foster and Brian Hynes will continue to represent the TTC family of brands here in the Irish Market.

In addition to their existing remits, Donna Jeavons, Director of Sales and Marketing for Contiki Holidays in the UK and Europe will now take the reins of Trafalgar and Costsaver Tours in the UK and Ireland, while Chris Townson, MD of Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection in the UK and Ireland will take responsibility for Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold.

They will be responsible for the continued growth of their respective brands with the trade, which remains at the heart of TTC’s commercial strategy in the UK and Ireland, ensuring highly tailored support and efficient service across all the brands’ respective industry partnerships.

Chris will report into Ulla Hefel Böhler, Global CEO of Insight Vacations and Luxury Gold and continue to report into Ellen Bettridge, Global CEO of Uniworld. Donna will report to Gavin Tollman, Global CEO of Trafalgar and Costsaver, in addition to Adam Armstrong, Global CEO of Contiki Holidays.

Gavin Tollman said:

“We continue to see huge potential for growth in the UK and Ireland, so it is vital we have the right people leading our brands in these markets. For us, the succession path was clear. At TTC, we are always proud to be able to give our existing talent the platform to step up, and we are delighted that Donna has accepted the opportunity to lead Trafalgar and Costsaver here. Over the past seven years, Contiki has experienced dynamic growth under Donna’s leadership, with the Contiki UK team winning our coveted Sales Team of the Year award for two consecutive years during that time. I have no doubt that Trafalgar and Costsaver are in fantastic hands moving forward.”

Ulla Hefel Böhler said:

“Given the synergies of our premium and luxury brands in terms of message, audience and strategic partnerships, it makes total sense for us to bring them together under single leadership with Chris. He has fantastic relationships with relevant agent partners, and has taken Uniworld’s business from strength to strength in the UK, with Uniworld leading the way for 2021 bookings and big ticket trips for 2022. I look forward to Chris’ continued success as part of the Insight and Luxury Gold family.”

In a joint statement, Chris and Donna said:

“We can’t wait to get our teeth in to our respective new roles, representing these highly respected, award-winning brands that are central to the TTC family. Rachel and her team have done a brilliant job laying the groundwork in this market, putting us in a very strong position to capitalise on pent-up demand as we emerge from the pandemic. We look forward to working with the talented team and of course with all our much-valued industry partners, and who can continue to rely on our 100% commitment and support.”

Chris and Donna will take up their new roles with immediate effect, working alongside Rachel for a handover period to ensure a smooth transition. They will also continue to work closely with Fiona Foster and Brian Hynes in the TTC Dublin office, who will report in to them specifically on the Irish market.