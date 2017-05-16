New Leisure Pass Group Becomes Largest in World

Exponent Private Equity has acquired three major sightseeing attraction pass companies – Boston-based Smart Destinations (parent company of Go City Card); UK-based Leisure Pass Group; and The New York Pass – to create the world’s largest attraction pass organisation.

Ted Stimpson, currently Chief Executive of Smart Destinations, will become Global Chief Executive of the Leisure Pass Group. The three entities will operate as independent subsidiaries of a newly formed parent company, which will retain the Leisure Pass Group brand name and operate in more than 30 destinations across the USA, Europe, and the Middle East. It is projected to deliver over 12 million attraction visits worldwide.

Leisure Pass Group’s attraction passes can be downloaded to a mobile app, which allows customers to present their passes on their smartphones for access at each location. The passes are available for purchase online, through a variety of third-party resellers, and can also be acquired by travel agents with commission from Viator, Hotelbeds, GTA-Travel, and Tourico Holidays.