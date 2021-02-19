New Look for Hilton London Heathrow Airport

The multi-award winning Hilton London Heathrow Airport will be offering guests an exciting new look once it opens its doors again to travellers.

The hotel is currently undergoing a £3m refurbishment which will make the most of its large open lobby and natural light, to create a nature-inspired experience.

The design, based around the concept of “view from above”, will feature an oversized chandelier and a number of living plant installations which will give a cosy and welcoming feel to the hotel’s large atrium.

Designers have used a muted colour palette and unfussy furnishings to give the public spaces of the hotel a comfortable, urban and modern feel.

At the time of the unveiling this spring, visitors will also be able to experience new restaurant concept, OXBO, which will have three different outlets at the hotel.

The new food and beverage concept has been created under the ethos “bound by nature”, with sustainability, respect for the land and for agricultural heritage being driving forces behind the menus.

The hotel is one of the first Hilton hotels to roll out OXBO, with guests being offered a variety of options at an OXBO Café, OXBO Bar and OXBO kitchen, each with different food and drink menus available day and night.

The new food outlets have been designed to cater for a wide variety of needs, from food on the go, to informal sharing plates, to hearty, traditional favourites, with the emphasis on responsibly sourced ingredients.

The hotel is also extending its options for conference and events organisers, once gatherings are allowed to be held again.

In addition to its existing 15 meeting rooms – which can cater for up to 300 people – the hotel has also created the new Concorde Exhibition space, which has floor to ceiling windows and can comfortably accommodate up 170 people.

The hotel is now also offering Hilton’s new EventReady Hybrid Solutions, which gives event planners an additional and invaluable tool to organise events for up to 20 people going forward and the ability to seamlessly connect more event participants remotely.

Having been already named the World’s Leading Airport Hotel four times by the World Travel Awards, this sizable refurbishment and the hotel’s new look will solidify its reputation as the perfect venue for travellers and event organisers alike.

Oliver Stockland, General Manager at the hotel, said he was looking forward to unveiling the completed refurbishment.

“The hotel is well known for its first class customer service and the new look will certainly enhance the customer experience,” he said.

“We’ve made the most of the fantastic space we have here and created a contemporary, stylish look which we are confident will be well received by all of our guests.

“We can’t wait for them to experience it for themselves.”