New Maldives Package Includes Snorkelling with Manta Rays and Stargazing

Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has launched a new package with a trio of once-in-a-lifetime experiences unique to the destination. The offer includes snorkelling with manta rays, stargazing at the only over water observatory in the Maldives, and fine dining underwater at SEA, the world’s first oceanic restaurant and wine cellar.

Anantara Kihavah is in the Baa Atoll island archipelago, within a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve teeming with rich marine life, which is well placed for the ultimate experience – snorkelling with manta rays. Owning to the abundance of krill and plankton that accumulates in Hanifaru Bay during the months of May to November, bear witness to the annual migration of these mysterious gigantic oceanic creatures as they feed. Curious and friendly, they often swim within centimetres of snorkellers, always managing to avoid contact at the last second – making for an extraordinary memory.

The second aquatic experience is a culinary journey undersea. Located within Anantara Kihavah’s house reef, descend six metres to SEA, the resort’s award-winning underwater restaurant and wine cellar which houses over 450 labels and vintages dating from 17th century. Enjoy a gourmet four-course lunch carefully paired with fine wines handpicked by the resident Wine Guru, whilst taking in panoramic views of marine life at play amongst the brightly coloured corals.

From the ocean to the sky, the grand finale in the package revolves around the universe. With its proximity to the equator, the Maldives is an astronomer’s paradise and Anantara Kihavah is the perfect place for spectacular views of both the southern and northern skies. Custom-built for such stargazing encounters, SKY is a unique cocktail bar and home to the most powerful telescope in the Indian Ocean, in the only over water observatory in the Maldives. Perched over the lagoon, the bar proffers front-row seats on low oversized daybeds. Sip Champagne and nibble on Asian inspired tapas, whilst absorbing knowledge imparted by the resort’s Sky Guru as he points out the constellations and planets with his laser pointer.

Guests can stay in either a beach pool villa on a stretch of private beach, or an over water pool villa. Each villa has a large infinity-edge pool, dining pavilion, spacious wooden sundeck and ample lounging areas complete with swinging daybed, hammock and sun loungers. All villas feature his and hers walk-in wardrobes, rain showers, outdoor showers and over-sized bathtubs big enough for two, while a sunken glass-bottom bathtub in the over water pool villas offers a view of the ocean below. To further enhance the experience, all villas are serviced by a personal Villa Host 24 hours a day.

When can we go??