New Record for Dublin Airport in June

Dublin Airport welcomed more than 3.1 million passengers in June, which was a new monthly record for the airport and a 7% increase on the same period last year. The increase in passenger numbers made it the busiest June in the airport’s 78-year history.

The number of passengers travelling to and from continental Europe grew by 6% with almost 1.7 million passengers travelling to and from European destinations.

UK traffic grew by 3% as almost 873,000 passengers took flights to and from the UK in June.

Transatlantic traffic increased by 16%, with almost 446,000 passengers travelling between Dublin and North America last month.

Other international traffic, which includes flights to the Middle East, North Africa and the Asia Pacific region with new recently launched direct flights to Beijing and Hong Kong, grew by 28% as almost 92,000 passengers travelled to and from these destinations.

The number of passengers on domestic flights grew by 45% in June, with almost 12,000 passengers taking flights within the Republic of Ireland last month.

More than 14.7 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in the first six months of the year, representing a 6% increase on the same period last year.

Almost 855,000 additional passengers have been welcomed at Dublin Airport in the first six months of the year, representing a 6% increase on the same period last year.

More than 752,000 passengers chose Dublin Airport as a gateway to connect onward to another destination between January and June, a 15% increase over the same period last year.