New Route from Cork to Newquay in Cornwall for Summer 2017

Aer Lingus Regional has launched a new service from Cork Airport to one of the UK’s iconic seaside resorts, Newquay in Cornwall, which will operate throughout the coming summer season.

The Cornish town, situated on the South West Coast of England, is one of the UK’s favourite seaside towns and is renowned as a fun-filled and scenic holiday destination. Newquay is host to seven miles of glorious beach and is nationally and internationally known as the UK and European capital of surfing.

Whether a trip to Newquay is for adventure or relaxation, visitors will have the culinary trails and traditions of Cornwall to sample. Indulge in international chef Rick Stein’s fish and chips in Falmouth or sample the menu of Jamie Oliver’s Fifteen Cornwall restaurant – a well-deserved treat after surfing or trekking along Cornwall’s stunning coastline.

As well as seaside activity, Newquay’s location in Cornwall provides a 40-minute drive to the incredible award-winning Eden Project. Considered by many as the Eighth New Wonder of the World, nature lovers are in for a treat with a host of tropical and rare plants, collected from diverse areas of the planet.

Seats to Newquay can be reserved on www.aerlingus.com