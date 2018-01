New Ryanair Transfers Service Powered by CarTrawler

Ryanair Transfers, a new transfers booking platform powered by CarTrawler on the airline’s website, allows customers to book a range of ground transport including taxis, chauffeur, bus, coach and rail services across 33 European countries.

Aileen McCormack, Airline Specialist, CarTrawler, said: “We will intelligently select and offer every mode of ground transport for every stage of the customer journey.”