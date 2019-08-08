News

Melanie Joins Travel Counsellors Ireland as Senior Marketing Executive

Melanie Morrissey has been appointed as the new Senior Marketing Executive at Travel Counsellors Ireland, which now has 78 independent travel specialists operating throughout the country, with its head office located in Cork.

Melanie, who has worked in marketing and digital marketing roles in Ireland and Australia for the past six years, said: “I am delighted to join such an esteemed company as Travel Counsellors, which is so well respected in Ireland and globally. It is an exciting time to join the company, with continued sales growth year-on-year and I look forward to working with the team of seasoned travel industry professionals in head office to further strengthen Travel Counsellors’ successful and innovative brand.”

Cathy Burke, General Manager, Travel Counsellors Ireland, said: “Due to Travel Counsellors’ sustained growth, we are now boosting our dedicated marketing team. Melanie joins our head office team and she will no doubt be a great asset, bringing a wealth of knowledge, along with fresh ideas, to her new role with us.”

 

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News.

