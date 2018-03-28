New Shannon Service to Barcelona-Reus and the Costa Daurada

A twice-weekly (Tuesdays and Saturdays) Ryanair service from Shannon Airport to Barcelona-Reus took flight on 27th March at 10.50 with much excitement as direct services returned to Shannon for this hugely popular destination for the first time in nine years. The service adds to Shannon’s growing list of sun destinations that includes Alicante, Faro, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Malaga, Palma and Tenerife.

Barcelona-Reus is just 90 minutes from the Catalan capital of Barcelona, which is Europe’s third most visited city. It also serves the Costa Daurada (‘Golden Coast’) region, known for its calm and shallow waters and its main city, Tarragona, famed for the Roman Tarragona Amphitheatre and a 12th-century cathedral.

The city of Reus is an architectural masterpiece and hometown of the world famous architect Gaudí – the Gaudí Centre is one of its most visited attractions – while the airport also provides access to Salou and Cambrils, among Spain’s leading sun destinations. The region also offers one of Europe’s largest theme parks, PortAventura World, just 15 minutes from Reus Airport.

Operating from 27th March to 27th October 2018, the new Barcelona-Reus service departs Shannon at 10.50 arriving at 14.20, with the return flight leaving Barcelona-Reus at 14.50 and arriving in Shannon at 16.20.

Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport Managing Director, said: “This is a very positive day for Shannon and for holiday makers from the region. In terms of services that we wanted to get back on the Shannon schedule, Barcelona-Reus has been one we have been working hardest on, so we are delighted that today has arrived. In terms of European destinations, this region of Spain is one of the most interesting and exciting in all of Europe.”

Declan Power, Head of Aviation Development, Shannon Airport, said: “This is a great addition to our summer services. The Costa Daurada region is legendary, with destinations such as Salou and Cambrils and then wonderful city break options with Barcelona, the centerpiece, and Reus and Tarragona. In addition, we are sure that the service will be welcome news to many football enthusiasts out there as this offers them the opportunity to watch FC Barcelona in action. It’s a fantastic mix and a service we are confident will do very well.”