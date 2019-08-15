News

New Ship to Join CLIA River Cruise Conference

New Ship to Join CLIA River Cruise Conference

CLIA has announced that a new river ship has been added to the River Cruise Conference, which will take place from 10-11 November in Amsterdam, bringing the total number of vessels in attendance to five.

AmaWaterways’ 156-guest AmaKristina, which has a heated pool with a swim-up bar and a variety of dining venues, will join the line-up along with A-Rosa’s A-Rosa Flora, Amadeus River Cruises’ Amadeus Silver III, CroisiEurope’s MS Douce France, and Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Bach.

As well as a visit on each ship, delegates will also dine and stay overnight on Sunday 10 November onboard either A-Rosa Flora or MS Douce France.

The two-day River Cruise Conference will also include conference sessions at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, a trade fair, and networking opportunities.

Andy Harmer, Director, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to have AmaWaterways join the line-up at the River Cruise Conference, meaning agents will have the chance to visit a wide selection of ships over the two days.

“The river cruise sector is diverse, with each individual cruise line having something different to offer their guests. It’s important that agents can feel knowledgeable on the unique selling points for each cruise line to ensure they are able to sell the right cruise to the right customer. As the only event of its kind, the River Cruise Conference helps to equip agents with this knowledge through expert conference sessions and a wide selection of ship visits.”

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

CAR Interim Report on Insolvency Protection Arrangements Concludes “No clear preferred option”

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

TUI Group Expects “Solid Performance” in 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Travel Counsellors Ireland Seeks Experienced Travel Executive

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

ITTN’s Great Value Travel Deals – 15th August 2019

Neil SteedmanAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Hainan Airlines Suspends Flights for the Winter

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Norwegian Ends Transatlantic Flights from Ireland to North America

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Silversea 50% Off Second Guest Extended to 31 August

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Ryanair Facing Strikes in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Portugal

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Dublin Airport Wins International Award for Digital Transformation

Michael FloodAugust 15, 2019
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland