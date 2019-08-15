New Ship to Join CLIA River Cruise Conference

CLIA has announced that a new river ship has been added to the River Cruise Conference, which will take place from 10-11 November in Amsterdam, bringing the total number of vessels in attendance to five.

AmaWaterways’ 156-guest AmaKristina, which has a heated pool with a swim-up bar and a variety of dining venues, will join the line-up along with A-Rosa’s A-Rosa Flora, Amadeus River Cruises’ Amadeus Silver III, CroisiEurope’s MS Douce France, and Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Bach.

As well as a visit on each ship, delegates will also dine and stay overnight on Sunday 10 November onboard either A-Rosa Flora or MS Douce France.

The two-day River Cruise Conference will also include conference sessions at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, a trade fair, and networking opportunities.

Andy Harmer, Director, CLIA UK & Ireland, said: “We are thrilled to have AmaWaterways join the line-up at the River Cruise Conference, meaning agents will have the chance to visit a wide selection of ships over the two days.

“The river cruise sector is diverse, with each individual cruise line having something different to offer their guests. It’s important that agents can feel knowledgeable on the unique selling points for each cruise line to ensure they are able to sell the right cruise to the right customer. As the only event of its kind, the River Cruise Conference helps to equip agents with this knowledge through expert conference sessions and a wide selection of ship visits.”