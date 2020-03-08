News

New Short-break for Two Deal to France with Irish Ferries

New Short-break for Two Deal to France with Irish Ferries

Irish Ferries has a new offer on a short break to France. From €276 each for two people, the deal includes a two-night stay in the 3* Hotel Les Fuschias in Saint-Vaast-la-Hougue, on the Cotentin peninsula in Normandy.

The offer is valid for travel between 28 March and 12 June and includes a return car crossing on the W.B. Yeats, with a two-berth cabin.

The Cotentin peninsula is a great destination for those wishing to charge up their batteries, rich with stunning scenery, and steeped with history.

Hotel Les Fuchsias is full of character. This charming family hotel was opened in 1957 when Juliette and Pierre Brix bought the Hotel de France, a former coach house dating from 1829, just two streets away from the fishing port and 2km from the Hougue Tower.

The hotel is set within private gardens with 100-year old fuchsia plants and an award-winning restaurant. The ensuite bedrooms are individual in style and size given the architecture of the buildings, some located in the main building or others a short stroll through the garden.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 52 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 42 years.

Related Items

More in News

Classic Collection Holidays Introduces Two March Incentives

Neil SteedmanMarch 8, 2020
Read More

Emirates Introduces Waiver Policy for Bookings in March

Neil SteedmanMarch 7, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group to Reduce Flight Programme by Up to 50%

Neil SteedmanMarch 7, 2020
Read More

Royal Caribbean Group Adopts ‘Cruise With Confidence’ Policy

Michael FloodMarch 6, 2020
Read More

Silversea Cruises Eases Cancellation Policies, Adopts ‘Cruise with Confidence’ Policy

Neil SteedmanMarch 6, 2020
Read More

Air Transat Introduces Flexibility Policy on All Flights

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Lufthansa Group to Move All Flights to BER from 8 November

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Turkey Waives Tourist Visa for Irish Passport Holders

Michael FloodMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Wendy Wu Tours Expects to Restart China Tours in April

Neil SteedmanMarch 5, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland