The New Sound of Adventure

Symphony of the Seas – the latest addition to the Royal Caribbean fleet – has just been announced! Our newest extraordinary ship will begin sailing in April 2018 across Europe before heading to the Caribbean later in the season.

She will be packed full of exciting onboard activities, entertainment and dining choices – showcasing the very best of what Royal Caribbean has to offer – as well as revolutionary new firsts at sea guaranteed to make your customer’s cruise holiday truly extraordinary.