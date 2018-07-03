New to Travel or Returning After a Break?

Travel Counsellors welcome people who have a passion for travel and a desire to run their own business to join them. Whether you have years of experience in the industry, or have never sold travel before, there is a training programme just for you.

The Travel Academy Programme is designed for people who have travelled extensively and now want to take their first step into the business world of travel. As the travel industry is one that evolves and adapts at a fast pace, the Academy is aimed at people who may not have any experience in the travel industry but who have a huge passion for travel with a lot of personal travel experience visiting destinations around the world.

For those who left the industry more than four years ago, but want to come back, the Return to Travel Programme has been designed specially to get back up to speed in the travel business, including the technological advances, progressing to running your own successful travel business.

New Travel Counsellors take part in classroom-based training that is split into easy-to-digest segments and works with the interactive elements of the course along with online modules. You will spend time learning the systems, experimenting and learning as you work – encountering problems and gathering answers to questions using the support of the Head Office team and sharing experiences and learnings with other Travel Counsellors. The information, guidance and training are informative and thorough, and you will have a dedicated member of the Business Development team, who is there to answer your questions and offer any advice, support or help you might need.

Karen Morgan Murphy, from Duleek, Co Meath (above), worked in logistics and freight forwarding for many years, before deciding to set up her own travel business. With two young children, she was looking for a career change as she did not want to miss them growing up. When she came across the Travel Counsellors Academy Programme, she just knew it was the right fit for her and her family and decided to invest in her future.

“The Travel Counsellors Academy is a fantastic opportunity for those like me who want to work in the travel industry but have no previous experience. I have always had a massive interest in travel, but I didn’t know how I would be able to get into the industry without any training or work experience. I found the TC Academy Programme brilliant! The training that I received at Head Office during my induction was invaluable. I don’t know any other company that would invest as much time and effort into training people from outside the industry to became travel experts alongside running their own business. I love to learn but the in-house booking system, Phenix, made things very easy for me. I also found that, no matter what, you will always find someone within the Travel Counsellors family who is willing to help you.”

Karen recently won Business Woman of the Year 2018 – Regional Winner in Emerging New Business for Network Ireland Co Louth. She will go on to represent Network Ireland Louth in the National Awards in Galway in September this year.

Speaking about how her life has changed since she made the decision to set up her own travel business, Karen told us: “My life has changed so much, I am a different person to when I started in Travel Counsellors. My confidence has grown, and I have done and achieved things I never thought possible. I have made many lifelong friends, but best of all I am there for my children and I am hopefully building a business that one day I can pass on to them.

“My little girl Hannah has the travel bug already, so who knows where Karen Morgan-Murphy Travel Counsellors & Daughter or Son will take us!”

Starting out in the travel industry at 16, Dublin-based Gina Quinn has always loved the travel industry and started her career in Tony Roche Travel in Walkinstown, Dublin, but after the retail agency closed, she moved into the beauty industry and has since run successful businesses. After meeting Travel Counsellor Sinead Lonergan on a cruise holiday early this year, she decided it was time to reignite her passion and return to travel and as soon as she got home from her holiday, she got in touch with Travel Counsellors.

“I am so looking forward to being able to give 100% of my attention to my wonderful clients by not having to worry about staffing issues, the cost of renting out an office and the ever-present bills from the moment you turned that key on a Monday morning! For the first time in my life, I am doing something for me and I can enjoy some much-needed quality time with my supportive partner Gary, my fantastic daughters and granddaughters. Travel Counsellors are exactly what they say they are… truly genuine! I have experienced so much support since I made the decision to get in touch with them and I am really excited about my future with the company.”

Bernie Whelan, Travel Counsellors Business Manager and Coach, believes that: “If you have a passion for travel and you are confident that running your own business is for you, then the TC Academy programme is the investment you need to make. With ground-breaking technology, professional guidance and a friendly and personal touch, we provide you with all the tools you need to grow a fantastic business. Travel Counsellors offer a career path that is liberating, rewarding and puts you in control.”

If you are interested in finding out more about our Travel Academy or Return to Travel programmes, feel free to get in touch with our friendly careers team on 0818 33 20 03.