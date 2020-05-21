News

New Tourism Recovery Taskforce will be Chaired by Ruth Andrews

New Tourism Recovery Taskforce will be Chaired by Ruth Andrews

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D.,have announced the formation of a special Tourism Recovery Taskforce with an Independent Chair, dedicated to spearheading economic recovery for the tourism sector.

Minister Ross said: “Tourism is our country’s largest indigenous employer and central to the economic and social health of the nation. The tourism sector has been near decimated by the current crisis. The vast majority of people working in this sector have either been laid off or are availing of the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme. There is a real risk that our communities, towns and cities will not recover from this devastating loss of income, employment and business.

This cannot be allowed to happen.

In order to ensure that the tourism sector can emerge from this pandemic ready for business, we need to plan early, plan well and plan together. To this end I am pleased to announce the formation of a dedicated Tourism Recovery Taskforce, made up of leaders from varying sections of the industry, who will work together to deal with the many challenges ahead in a dynamic and innovative manner. They will be chaired by Ruth Andrews [CEO of ITOA Ireland, Chair of ITIC, and Special Advisor to AVEA] and have agreed to lend their services voluntarily in order to support the industry at this critical time. I hope that the Taskforce will do its work quickly and efficiently and be in a position to report back to Government by the end of the summer.”

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin T.D. said; “In so many areas of rural Ireland in particular, tourism plays an important role in providing employment and economic opportunity. That employment and economic opportunity is now under serious threat and we must respond with determination to protect the tourism industry. This Taskforce will work to ensure that Irish tourism recovers strongly through a strategic and well formulated plan. I wish all of the Taskforce members and the wider stakeholders the best in the challenging times ahead and look forward to working with them all to emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.”

The Taskforce will engage with stakeholders in the tourism sector through a series of consultative meetings and written submissions, so that the views and experiences of all are taken into consideration. All new and innovative ideas for recovery will be considered. The Department’s Tourism Division will provide the secretariat to the Taskforce.

Membership of the Taskforce:

• Ruth Andrews, Taskforce Chair, CEO of ITOA Ireland, Chair of ITIC, and Special Advisor to AVEA.

• Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, Director, Fitzgerald’s Woodlands House Hotel and Spa, Adare Co. Limerick. Since Feb 2020 President of the IHF

• Eimear Killian, General Manager of “Brasserie on the Corner” Restaurant, Galway and Blake’s Bar Galway

• Stephen Kavanagh, Board member and former CEO of Aer Lingus; current board member of aircraft leasing company CDB Aviation

• Jane Stacey, Head of the Tourism Unit in the OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities

• Ken Spratt, Head of Tourism and Sport, D/TTAS

• John Herlihy, VP EMEA and LATAM at LinkedIn

• Pat O’Leary, chair of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation; former MD of International Maritime Division, Liebherr Group

• Tom Enright, CEO Wexford County Council

• Eoghan Corry, Travel industry commentator and broadcaster

• Martin Dalby, CEO, Center Parcs.

• John McLaughlin, CEO, North & West Coast Links Golf.

• Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland (National Tourism Development Authority)

• Niall Gibbons, CEO Tourism Ireland (Overseas marketing agency)

Purpose of the Taskforce

To prepare a Tourism Recovery Plan for submission to the Minister which will include a set of recommendations on how best the Irish tourism sector can adapt and recover in the changed tourism environment as a result of the Covid-19 crisis. The plan will identify priority aims, key enablers and market opportunities for the sector for the period 2020-2023. The Taskforce may consult with stakeholders to inform its deliberations and report back to the Minister in Q3 of this year app.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

Related Items

More in News

Emirates introduces Complimentary Hygiene Kits for every passenger

Michael FloodMay 21, 2020
Read More

ITTN Interview: Bruce Poon Tip, G Adventures

Neil SteedmanMay 19, 2020
Read More

CAR Advises Planet Travel Has Ceased to Trade from 15 May

Neil SteedmanMay 19, 2020
Read More

Magic Vacations Offers Disneyland Paris in March 2021 – with 2020 Staycation in Kinsale as ‘Carrot’

Neil SteedmanMay 19, 2020
Read More

Finnair to resume Dublin-Helsinki flights

Michael FloodMay 19, 2020
Read More

Ryanair to Restore 40% of Scheduled Flights from 1 July

Neil SteedmanMay 19, 2020
Read More

PATA will host virtual training experience for travel agents

Michael FloodMay 19, 2020
Read More

European Commission on Vouchers/Package Travel Directive and more

Michael FloodMay 19, 2020
Read More

The Malta Tourism Authority Creates a Virtual Retreat for Mental Health Awareness Week

Michael FloodMay 19, 2020
Read More

Copyright © 2019 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland